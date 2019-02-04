Dawlish town gas leak declared 'critical incident'
A gas leak in a town centre is being treated as a "critical incident", police have said.
Officers from the Devon and Cornwall force said they received reports of the leak at the Royal Mail Sorting Office in Dawlish at 09:00 GMT.
A 150m cordon has been put in place and the area has been evacuated.
Residents in Brunswick Place and Plantation Terrace were asked to leave and have been taken to the Sandy Lane Leisure Centre for their safety.
Scott Pengilley, Wales & West Utilities operational manager for the area, said: "We were alerted to a smell of gas in the Brunswick Place area of Dawlish this morning and immediately sent an engineer to the scene.
"On arrival, we found a leak on a gas pipe running beneath Brunswick Place road and are now working to repair it."
Mr Pengilley said engineers would be "working around the clock" to resolve the issue "as safely and as quickly as possible".