Image copyright TrinityMirror

A police officer has been found guilty of having sex with a 14-year-old girl he befriended on social media.

Anti-terrorism officer Peter Drummond, 38, had sex with the girl twice at her home in Cornwall after speaking to her on Kik messenger, Snapchat and Skype.

He was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of three counts of sexual activity with a child and not guilty of three counts of raping the girl.

Drummond, of Three Mile Cross, Berkshire, will be sentenced later.

The court heard the married father had worked as a specialist officer with the Ministry of Defence since 2006.