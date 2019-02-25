Image copyright Dave King/Cornwall Fire Service/Twitter Image caption The fire spread from the pub to a neighbouring building

Four people have been taken to hospital after a fire in a west Cornwall pub.

The blaze, at the Fisherman's Arms, in Fore Street, Newyln, started between midnight and 01:00 GMT and has reportedly gutted the building.

Seven fire engines are at the scene and there are road closures in the town.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the fire spread from a room upstairs to the ground floor, and then to a property next door.

The conditions of the people taken to hospital are not known.

Police tweeted that drivers should seek alternative routes to avoid the area.