Camelford muck spreader crash leaves slurry spill
- 27 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two tractors - one towing a muck spreader - have crashed leaving a huge slurry spill covering a Cornish road.
One of the tractors rolled on to its side in the crash on the B3266, near Camelford at around 16:15 GMT.
Both drivers were able to get out of their tractors and were not injured, but the road was closed for a major clean-up.
Devon and Cornwall Police advised people to avoid the area and "possibly keep their windows closed".