Image copyright Google Image caption Tomas Griffin's body was found by the driver of the HGV that hit him, on the A30 near Hayle

A family who sought help for a mental health patient who died when he was hit by a lorry were "failed" by health workers, an inquest heard.

Tomas Griffin, who had paranoid schizophrenia, was killed on the A30 near Hayle in Cornwall, the Truro.

His parents said if his mental health team shared information with them things would have been "different".

Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT) said it had since learned lessons.

Image copyright Griffin family Image caption Mr Griffin, father-of twins, suffered from paranoid schizophrenia

The inquest, which was held by the Cornwall Coroner at the Country Hall, Truro, heard that Mr Griffin had been diagnosed with depression with psychosis and paranoid schizophrenia, and was under the care of a community mental health team run by CPFT.

The father-of-twins had expressed suicidal thoughts twice to his community mental health nurse in the 15 months before he died, the inquest heard.

Mr Griffin's father, David Griffin, told CPFT: "We had no support or help from your team. We tried to get it, we didn't get it.

"I feel the mental health team........failed us dramatically and if they had done more at the time we would be in a very different situation," he said.

He said that his son had agreed with the trust that his mother Patricia would be given information on his condition, but that was never followed through.

Stuart Jordan, Tomas Griffin's former community psychiatric nurse, admitted that "there were real failings" concerning information sharing.

He added that the service was "overstretched" and "in general not very good".

Joy Williams, locality operation manager with CPFT said that confidentiality is "always a very difficult subject" but that the trust had since made changes.

Cornwall Coroner Barry Van den Berg concluded that Mr Griffin died in a road traffic collision at about 19:15 on 13 March 2018.

He said the HGV driver could not have done anything to avoid hitting him.