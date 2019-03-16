Image caption People are being redirected to Carew House in the town and Wadebridge Police Station until the roof is repaired

Gale-force winds have forced the closure of a newly-opened £8m police station by damaging the roof.

Officers said the insecure roof on Bodmin Police Station in Cornwall had been caused by "recent adverse weather conditions".

People are being redirected to Carew House in the town and Wadebridge Police Station until the roof is repaired.

"Your patience is very much appreciated in this matter," said a spokesman for the Devon and Cornwall force.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption A yellow wind warning is in place until 21:00 GMT in Cornwall

Winds of 60-65mph have been sweeping across Cornwall with a yellow wind warning until 21:00 GMT.

The Bodmin station, which was formally opened in January has a CID unit, dog handlers, an armed response unit and is a base for traffic officers.