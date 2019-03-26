Cornwall man admits killing woman, 81
- 26 March 2019
A man has admitted killing an 81-year-old woman who died weeks after she was attacked in a street.
Lesley Davies suffered head injuries in the attack in her home town of Par, Cornwall, on 19 July and died in hospital on 4 August.
Brian Downie, aged 69, from Par, was charged with murder but the prosecution at Truro Crown Court accepted a plea of manslaughter after reading a medical report.
He will be sentenced on 5 April.