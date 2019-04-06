Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Robartes Road, St Dennis, Cornwall

A man in his 60s is under police guard in hospital after being Tasered so officers could take a knife from him.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the man was already seriously injured when they arrived at the scene in St Dennis, Cornwall, shortly before 08:30.

A woman in her 80s was also taken to Derriford hospital in Plymouth with serious injuries.

Police said the incident had been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

A cordon has been set up at an address on Robartes Road in St Dennis.

Officers said they were not looking for anybody else in connection with the injuries.