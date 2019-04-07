Leedstown driver dies in crash 'during medical episode'
- 7 April 2019
A man died in a car crash as he suffered a suspected medical episode, police say.
The accident happened in the village of Leedstown, near Hayle in Cornwall at about 12:45 BST, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
No-one else was injured in the crash, with the victim the only occupant of a white Citroen.
Fire and ambulance crews also attended the scene, where the man was later declared dead.