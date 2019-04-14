Image caption The nine-year-old boy died at the scene of the attack at the holiday park on Saturday morning

A nine-year-old boy killed in a holiday park dog attack was alone in a caravan with the animal, police have said.

Frankie Macritchie, from Plymouth, died at the Tencreek Holiday Park, Looe, Cornwall, on Saturday.

Police said he had been staying at the site with adults but they were in another caravan when he was attacked by a "bulldog-type dog".

A 28-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has since been released under investigation.

Det Supt Mike West said Frankie was on holiday with adults for a number of evenings before his death.

"We believe that Frankie was alone in a caravan with the dog as he was attacked, whilst the adults that he was on holiday with were in an adjacent unit," he said.

"These two groups of people were all known to each other and all from the Plymouth area."

Image copyright EPA Image caption Flowers have been left at the holiday park where Frankie died on Saturday

Police were called to the holiday park at 05:00 BST on Saturday and found Frankie "unresponsive".

He died at the scene and a search was launched to track down the dog and its owner.

'Desperately sad'

The 28-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter was also arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control.

The dog was transferred to kennels, where it remains.

Det Supt West said it was a "desperately sad event".

He said: "I also wish to recognise those who came to his aid at the scene; members of the public and emergency services staff who had to work in deeply upsetting conditions.

"We appreciate that this case will shock and upset the public, however, we urge the public not to apportion blame on this tragic incident, and to allow us to do our job and to fully investigate this matter."

Police urged people not to speculate about what had happened on social media.