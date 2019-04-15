Image copyright Facebook Image caption Police said Frankie Macritchie had been on on his own in a caravan when the attack happened

Psychologists are supporting school friends of a nine-year-old boy killed in a holiday park dog attack.

A team is helping pupils at Riverside Primary School in Barne Barton, Plymouth, where Frankie Macritchie was a pupil.

Frankie died after being attacked by a dog at a Cornwall caravan park on Saturday.

Head teacher Brian Jones called Frankie a "happy laid-back character" with a "great sense of humour".

Image caption Flowers and messages have been left at the school

He said the school was doing "all we can to support those pupils and parents that have been touched by this terrible incident" with help from an educational psychology team.

Frankie "always had a grin on his face and a twinkle in his eyes", he said.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to family and friends."

Frankie, from Plymouth, died at Tencreek Holiday Park, Looe, after being attacked by a "bulldog-type dog" said police.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Caravans were cordoned off at the site

Frankie had been left alone in a caravan while adults were in an adjoining caravan, they said.

Police were called to the holiday park at 05:00 BST on Saturday and found Frankie "unresponsive".

A woman described by police as a family friend was later arrested at a railway station near Plymouth.

The 28-year-old, held on suspicion of manslaughter and having a dog dangerously out of control, has since been released.

The dog was transferred to kennels, where it remains.