Firefighters are tackling a series of large gorse fires across two miles of Bodmin Moor.

Drivers on the A30 around Bolventor have been warned to take care as smoke billows from the fires, and fears have been raised for homes and livestock.

Police investigating how the fires started have asked people to report any suspicious activity.

More than 80 firefighters are tackling four blazes, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.

Image copyright Olivia Tomlin Image caption Drivers on the A30 have been warned to take care amid smoke billowing from the fires

It began to receive calls shortly before midnight.

Olivia Tomlin tweeted that the "huge gorse fire" in three sections was close to houses and livestock and a main road, the A30.

Police tweeted that the fires were most intense around Temple and Bolventor.

They said that smoke was not currently affecting the carriageway, although that could alter with a change in wind direction.