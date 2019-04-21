Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Porthcothan at about 01:00 BST on Sunday

A man has died in a fall from cliffs in Cornwall, the coastguard has said.

Emergency services were called to reports of a man going over the cliff edge in Porthcothan, a village between Newquay and Padstow, at about 01:00 BST.

His body was discovered at the bottom of the cliffs.

It is not yet know how he came to fall over the edge. Devon and Cornwall Police has been contacted for a statement.