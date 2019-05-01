Cornish attraction mistaken for French landmark in magazine
A picture of one of France's most recognisable landmarks has mistakenly been used to promote a popular tourist attraction in Cornwall in a magazine.
In the 2019 issue of South West Attractions and Accommodation Guide, an image of Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy was used instead of Cornwall's St Michael's Mount.
One reader said she "couldn't quite believe it".
Publisher Archant apologised for the "production error".
St Michael's Mount is linked to the Cornish town of Marazion by a man-made causeway of granite setts which are passable at low tide.
Ferry boat services run at high tide during the summer.
Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy, meanwhile, is visited by more than three million people each year and is on the Unesco list of World Heritage Sites.
Originally, the castle on St Michael's Mount was a Benedictine Priory which did have religious links with Mont Saint Michel.
Archant said the error arose when "selecting images from a picture library".
A statement said: "We have rectified this on our records and apologise for this error.
"South West Attractions is an annual edition so we would normally mention this in the next edition, but in this case it will be some time."