Image copyright Matt Cardy Image caption The Shangri-La area of Glastonbury festival aims to "challenge people in politics and play"

An arena at Glastonbury festival will be made from plastic that has been found on beaches, streets and in parks.

The 'Gas Tower' dance arena in the Shangri-La area will be created using waste collected in Cornwall, Devon and Somerset.

Glastonbury has banned the sale of plastic bottles at this year's festival which opens on 26 June.

The project will need 10 tonnes of plastic with the first beach cleans to contribute happening on 11 May.

The gathered rubbish will then be processed by Exeter City Council before being recycled into materials to build the stage.

The Gas Tower is a 360-degree arena that will feature artists and electronic DJs including Subfocus and Bicep.

'Total game-changer'

The scheme is being run by Keep Britain Tidy and the Orca Sound Project, in collaboration with Shangri-La Glastonbury.

Creative director of Shangri-La Kaye Dunnings called it an "important, pioneering project" and "a total game-changer."

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: "This ground-breaking project will see tonnes of plastic removed from our environment - where it has such devastating consequences on our wildlife and marine life - and put to good use.

"By working together, we are showing the world that the plastic we no longer want or need can be recycled and turned into something that is both exciting and useful."

Plastic will be collected between 11 may and 23 May around the South West.