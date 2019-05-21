Image copyright Cornwall Live Image caption Jordan Adlard Rogers said he would trade anything to go back and know his father while he was alive

A former care worker has inherited a manor house after a DNA test proved he was the heir to a country estate.

Jordan Adlard Rogers only found out his father was Charles Rogers after his death in 2018, Cornwall Live reported.

Mr Rogers' family had lived in the 1536-acre National Trust Penrose Estate between Helston and Porthleven for generations.

The family gifted the estate to the National Trust in 1974 in exchange for a 1,000-year lease to live there.

Mr Adlard Rogers, 31, said he knew from the age of eight Mr Rogers could be his father but despite repeated attempts a DNA test was only carried out after his death.

Image copyright Cornwall Live/Jordan Aldard Rogers Image caption The striking resemblance between the pair can be seen clearly in a photograph of Charles Rogers when he was younger

An inquest last week heard Mr Rogers spent 40 years living as a drug addict and a recluse before dying in his car following an overdose on a heroin substitute.

Charles Rogers' brother had been a pilot with the RAF and his dad a lieutenant commander in the Royal Navy, "so he had big shoes to fill", Mr Adlard Rogers said.

"He was under huge pressure taking it on, but he was different and a free spirit."

"There was always a pressure of him trying to match expectation," Mr Adlard Rogers added.

The estate makes money from investments in stocks and shares and renting a number of parcels of land to local farmers.

Image copyright Cornwall Live Image caption Mr Adlard Rogers plans to set up a charity to help people in nearby Porthleven and Helston

Mr Adlard Rogers told Cornwall Live he plans to set up a charity to help people in nearby Porthleven and Helston with his new-found wealth.

"People say I'm lucky but I would trade anything to be able to go back and for Charles to know I was his son," he said.

"Maybe then he might have taken a different path."