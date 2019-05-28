Motorcyclist dies after accident in Camelford
- 28 May 2019
A motorcyclist has died after an accident in a town centre.
The male rider was pronounced dead at the scene, on High Street in Camelford, Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the accident happened shortly before midnight on Monday and specialist paramedics were deployed.
The A39 was closed for several hours while investigators carried out an examination but has now reopened.