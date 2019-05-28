Camelford stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder
- 28 May 2019
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Cornwall, police said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to serious assault which involved "reports of a stabbing" in Market Place in Camelford at about 21:40 on Saturday.
A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital in Plymouth, where he remains.
A 45-year-old man from Camelford was arrested and is due before magistrates in Truro later.