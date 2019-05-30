Image copyright Plymouth Live/Penny Cross Image caption The mischievous moggy was stuck on the Royal Albert Bridge for six days

A pet cat that was stuck on a railway bridge for six days, sparking a major rescue operation, has walked home.

Five-year-old Hatty got trapped on the 30ft (9m) section of the Royal Albert Bridge, which connects Plymouth and Saltash, on Friday.

Firefighters spent hours trying to rescue her while Network Rail planned to close the line to help save her.

Owner Kirsty Howden told Plymouth Live she was "shocked and elated" Hatty had returned home on Wednesday night.

Image caption Hatty in the arms of owner Kirsty Howden following her surprise return

Ms Howden, 39, said the mischievous moggy, who went missing more than two weeks ago, wandered home at about 23:00 BST.

The mother-of-three said she was just about to join a second rescue attempt when she "heard a miaow outside".

"She is a bit skinny and smelly, very vocal and has now headed upstairs and put herself to bed," Ms Howden said.

Image copyright Plymouth Live/Penny Cross Image caption A firefighter tried to lure Hatty out from her hiding place using a variety of treats

The Royal Albert Bridge carries the main line in and out of Cornwall across the River Tamar.

It is thought Hatty was scared on to her precarious perch beneath the line by a passing train.

Firefighters hacked away undergrowth to bring in one of their biggest ladders and offered a selection of treats to try to lure her out.

But nothing worked and the rescue was called off - until Hatty somehow escaped by herself hours later.