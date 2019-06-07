Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Roger Knight was given a 12-month prison sentence

A man has been jailed for firing an imitation firearm at two paramedics who were treating him.

Roger Knight, 45, previously admitted possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in March.

Truro Crown Court heard how he was "exceedingly intoxicated" when paramedics attended his house late at night near Helston in Cornwall.

He was given a 12-month prison sentence.

The court heard how Knight had a long history of alcohol abuse but had been sober for three months prior to 31 March.

He was taking prescription drugs and called the 111 emergency helpline when he felt unwell.

The operator decided an ambulance was required and the paramedics arrived in the early hours of the morning.

They found Knight "agitated and distracted" in his living room and he refused to go to hospital.

After they had been there for 20 minutes he pulled out an imitation pistol from between the arm of the sofa and a cushion and waved it in the direction of the emergency workers.

They ran from the room and heard him fire three blanks.

Firearms officers later attended and seized a number of air rifles and pistols from the property.

The court was told Knight had subsequently written to the paramedics telling them "I am deeply ashamed of my breakdown and am seeking help."

Sentencing Judge Simon Carr told Knight he "spectacularly fell off the wagon" and "the paramedics believed they were feeling someone with a real firearm."

"You are remorseful but these were paramedics doing their job. It was a realistic firearm you produced and you discharged it", he said