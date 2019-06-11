Image copyright Inox Image caption Sites on the outskirts of Truro have planning permission for thousands of homes

The government has agreed to give £47 million to help build a road to serve a proposed new town in Cornwall.

Sites on the outskirts of Truro have planning permission for thousands of new homes as well as schools, supermarkets and a new stadium.

Cornwall Council said the new development could cater for up to 8,000 residents.

Housing Minister Kit Malthouse said the money would "support thousands of much-needed new homes".

"For decades, governments of all stripes and types have not built enough new homes, and we need to see urgent action to turn that around," he said.

Cornwall Council asked the government to fund the Northern Access Road (NAR), which would link the A390 to the west of Langarth, near Threemilestone, to the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

In its announcement, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said the new road would "help cut congestion and pave the way for thousands of homes to be built alongside new schools, a community centre and a planned sports stadium".

Image copyright Inox Image caption The Stadium for Cornwall would house at least 10,000 supporters and be able to host Premiership rugby

While the announcement mentioned the Stadium for Cornwall, the development of the ground - which will be home to the Cornish Pirates and Truro City FC - is still awaiting an announcement from the government on whether it will match Cornwall Council's £3m funding for the project.

Councillor Bob Egerton said the road was needed to build "an amazing new community that is complementary to Truro".

Dulcie Tudor, councillor for Threemilestone and Gloweth, said she hoped the road announcement was "a precursor for a further announcement the government will finally commit £3million to the Stadium for Cornwall".