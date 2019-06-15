Cornwall

People chased by cleaver-wielding man in Newquay

  • 15 June 2019
Mask and meat cleaver Image copyright Newquay Police E Section Response
Image caption Devon and Cornwall Police received a "number of calls" from terrified members of the public

A man wearing a "Friday 13th"-style mask and brandishing a meat cleaver chased people around a seaside resort, police have said.

It happened in the Fore Street area of Newquay, Cornwall, at about 04:40 BST.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they received a "number of calls" from terrified members of the public who had been threatened.

Officers arrested a man at about 05:10 BST and he remains in police custody. No one was injured in the incident.

