People chased by cleaver-wielding man in Newquay
- 15 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man wearing a "Friday 13th"-style mask and brandishing a meat cleaver chased people around a seaside resort, police have said.
It happened in the Fore Street area of Newquay, Cornwall, at about 04:40 BST.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they received a "number of calls" from terrified members of the public who had been threatened.
Officers arrested a man at about 05:10 BST and he remains in police custody. No one was injured in the incident.