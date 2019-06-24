Woman dies in two-car crash near Chiverton Cross
- 24 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died and two people have been injured in a two-car crash.
The collision happened on the B3277 near Chiverton Cross in Cornwall at about 13:30 BST.
Police said the female driver of one of the cars died at the scene. The other driver sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to hospital with a passenger, who was not seriously hurt.
Officers have closed the road between Sevenmilestone and Chiverton Cross while they investigate.