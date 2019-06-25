Cornwall

Woman killed in Chiverton Cross car crash named

  • 25 June 2019
Michelle Dickens Image copyright Cornwall Live
Image caption Michelle Dickens, from Redruth, died at the scene of the crash

A woman killed in a two-car crash has been named as Michelle Dickens.

The 60-year-old, from Redruth, was injured when her Vauxhall Astra was involved in a crash with a Mazda MX5.

She died at the scene of the crash on the B3277 near Chiverton Cross on 24 April. The other driver, a 59-year-old man from Doncaster, was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

His passenger, a 50-year-old local man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites