Woman killed in Chiverton Cross car crash named
- 25 June 2019
A woman killed in a two-car crash has been named as Michelle Dickens.
The 60-year-old, from Redruth, was injured when her Vauxhall Astra was involved in a crash with a Mazda MX5.
She died at the scene of the crash on the B3277 near Chiverton Cross on 24 April. The other driver, a 59-year-old man from Doncaster, was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.
His passenger, a 50-year-old local man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.