Image copyright Cornwall Live Image caption Michelle Dickens, from Redruth, died at the scene of the crash

A woman killed in a two-car crash has been named as Michelle Dickens.

The 60-year-old, from Redruth, was injured when her Vauxhall Astra was involved in a crash with a Mazda MX5.

She died at the scene of the crash on the B3277 near Chiverton Cross on 24 April. The other driver, a 59-year-old man from Doncaster, was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

His passenger, a 50-year-old local man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.