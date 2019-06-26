Image copyright PA Image caption Counter terrorism officers said the alleged offences were not terror related

A man has appeared in court charged with a series of hoax bomb threats made to schools, the Houses of Parliament and the Super Bowl.

Andreas Dowling, 23, is accused of 20 bomb hoaxes in the UK, 10 in the US and one in Canada between 2014 and 2016.

Mr Dowling, of Carew Terrace, Torpoint in Cornwall, did not enter any pleas at Exeter Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Exeter Crown Court on 25 July.

He was also charged with one count of encouraging the distribution of an indecent image of a child.

The charges in the UK concern alleged hoax bomb threats to schools across England and the Houses of Parliament made between 19 January and 8 February 2016.

Mr Dowling is also accused of making threats to US schools and police departments, the Super Bowl and a Canadian school between 10 October 2014 and 1 February 2015.