Image caption Police confirmed the woman had died from her injuries

A woman in her 80s has died after being hit by a car.

It happened near the Royal Cornwall Hospital on the A390, one of the main roads into Truro.

The road has been closed since Devon and Cornwall Police attended the scene at about 10:00 BST. People going to hospital have been to told to allow for extra travel time.

Officers are still trying to find the woman's next of kin. The driver of the car was unhurt.