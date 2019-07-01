Image copyright Ann Gregan Image caption Travellers moved about 12 caravans onto the site two days before the fete

An annual fund-raising fete for charity has been postponed after travellers moved onto the site.

The League of Friends of Bodmin Hospital were putting up a marquee when the travellers moved into the Rose Garden site.

The fete, which raises about £6,000 for the charity, has been postponed to 21 September.

Organiser Ann Gregan said: "I'm absolutely gutted, there's hundreds of hours of work down the drain."

Travellers moved about 12 caravans onto the site two days before the fete, which had been due to be held on Saturday.

Image copyright Ann Gregan Image caption Site owner Cornwall Council is taking action to evict the travellers

Posters for the fete had been put up at the venue's entrance, said Mrs Gregan.

"The travellers must have thought they were in heaven," she said.

"The grass had been mown, the brambles cut back and we were putting up the main marquee.

"We asked them to leave but they refused.

"People had been baking cakes for weeks. It's a nightmare."

The decision to postpone the fete came after organisers held a risk assessment meeting.

Her husband and committee member, Tony, said it was "so sad".

Lady Molesworth-St Aubyn, owner of nearby stately home Pencarrow House, let the league sell the cakes that had been baked for the fete at one of the house's open days on Sunday.

Site owner Cornwall Council said it was taking action to evict the travellers.