Image caption The beach art safety messages are being trialled on three Cornish beaches this summer

Official safety messages are being written in the sand to warn people about the dangers on specific beaches.

The scheme being trialled in Cornwall includes information on tide times and rip currents.

Graphic designer David Revell came up with the idea in response to a design challenge set by the RNLI to find new ways of delivering safety messages.

He said: "Because it might be unexpected and unusual, we hope that it will capture beach goers' attention".

The idea came to him as he was watching his family writing on the beach, and he developed a system using rakes, ropes and pegs to make the letters uniform.

Image caption David Revell had the idea after watching his family writing on the beach

"The concept is simple really - to create signs in the sand that could direct beach users to either the safest part of the sea, or inform them of potential risks and how to avoid them."

The sand signage is being trialled at Perran Sands, Bedruthan Steps, and Watergate Bay.

Steve Instance, RNLI Community Safety Manager said: "Last year, 25 people lost their lives on the coast in the south west.

"Too many people are getting cut off by tides or being caught out in rip currents, so we're exploring new ways of raising awareness of these dangers."

He hopes the beach art will help to reduce the number of people who get into difficulties in the sea.

If the project is successful, it could be rolled out to other areas.

