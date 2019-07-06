Image copyright Jubilee Pool Image caption The heating is set to be switched on in November

A lido set to become the UK's first to be warmed using geothermal energy has reopened but with cold water only.

Bosses had hoped that the heating would ready for the opening of Jubilee Pool in Penzance this summer.

Engineers tried to reach water of 35C deep underground to heat the pool but struck "a zone of very high water flow" meaning they could not go further.

That meant ground source heat pumps were needed to top up the heat, delaying the project.

Chief operations officer Abbie Cranage said the heat would now be turned on in November but swimmers would be able to use the sea water pool in the meantime.

She said the pool made a "huge difference to the community".

Artist's impression of what Jubilee Pool in Penzance could look like once the heating is turned on

"We have got lots of people that have bee waiting to go for a dip now for several weeks and also as a charitable organisation we want to get our doors open as soon as possible so that we can continue to operate," she said.

There will be an opening event at the lido on 27 July when its new cafe and terrace will also open.

The pool first opened in 1935 and is one of a few saltwater tidal open air swimming pools in Europe