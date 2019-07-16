Image copyright Tom Woffenden Image caption An eye witness took a photo showing a plume of smoke from the Minack Theatre at Porthcurno

Two fishermen have been rescued after their boat caught fire off the coast of Cornwall.

The coastguard was alerted to the blaze at 15:25 BST and sent two lifeboats and the agency's search and rescue helicopter to the scene, near Land's End.

The two men on board had abandoned ship and were in a life raft.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said they were were uninjured and not suffering from smoke inhalation.

They were taken to Newlyn in a lifeboat.

A spokeswoman for the MCA said the fishing vessel was reported to be ablaze and a mayday broadcast had been made to warn other vessels to avoid the area and give a clearance of 0.5 nautical miles.

She said the coastguard was continuing to monitor the condition and position of the vessel.