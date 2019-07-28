Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found near the village of St Teath

A driver has found the body of a 31-year-old man lying on a road in Cornwall.

The discovery was made beside the B3267 at St Teath, Cornwall at 01:20 and emergency services declared the man dead at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they are investigating and treating the death as unexplained.

Officers said formal identification has yet to take place but the man's next of kin have been informed.