Image caption Emergency services attended the scene near the village of St Teath

A man has been arrested after a body was found on a road in Cornwall.

He was detained after a 31-year-old man was found dead beside the B3267 at St Teath at about 01:20 BST on Sunday.

The 39-year-old, from the local area, was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failure to stop his vehicle, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

He has since been released as inquiries into the victim's death continue.

The dead man was yet to be formally identified but his next of kin had been informed, officers said.