Image caption The Kuzma Minin grounded off the popular Cornish beach Gyllyngvase in December

A cargo ship that grounded off a beach in a winter storm was not insured, an investigation found.

The Russian Kuzma Minin ran aground off Gyllyngvase beach in Falmouth, Cornwall, in December.

The 16,000-tonne vessel, which had 18 crew members on board but no cargo, was refloated at high tide.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch concluded the lack of protection and indemnity insurance "led to unexpected pressures".

Nobody was injured and there was no pollution as a result of the incident.

The ship also had insufficient fuel and oils to successfully move out to sea and one of its anchors became damaged after being dragged in strong winds of up to 60mph (96kph).

The report recommends the JSC Murmansk Shipping Company (MSCO) "take steps to ensure that its vessels are adequately resourced to operate safely and in accordance with international conventions".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Three tugs and a lifeboat managed to successfully refloat the cargo ship

It found the lack of the statutory insurance meant there were "concerns over responsibility for payment which hindered the appointment of salvage experts and the ability to secure the services of appropriate vessels".

The rescue was co-ordinated by Falmouth Harbour which managed to tow the ship off the beach using three harbour tugs and a lifeboat.

Another support vessel that was in the English Channel refused to help because of concerns over the ability of MSCO to pay.

Falmouth Harbour says in the report it will make vessels anchor further offshore in severe weather in future.

It is also still awaiting payment of a salvage award made to offset the costs of rescue.

The ship's crew were repatriated to Russia.