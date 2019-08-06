Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ryan Saltern's body was found on a road near the village of St Teath

Relatives of a man killed in a suspected hit-and-run have paid tribute to an "exceptional, loving, kind and happy husband".

Ryan Saltern, 31, from Truro, was found dead at the roadside outside the village of St Teath last month.

His injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

In a statement, his family said "he touched the hearts of many and his memory will live on forever".

They described him as a "father, son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, son-in-law, brother-in-law, cousin, and best friend to many.

"He will be severely missed and the devastation has affected not just our family, but everyone who was lucky enough to have met him".

Emergency services were called at about 01:20 BST on Sunday 28 July after Mr Saltern's body was found on the B3267.

A 39-year-old man from the local area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failure to stop.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.