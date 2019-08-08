Homes shake as Cornwall hit by earthquake

Image copyright British Geological Survey

An earthquake has hit west Cornwall, with residents reporting hearing a loud bang and feeling their homes shake.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the quake, measuring 2.2 on the magnitude scale, happened about three miles (5km) south-west of Falmouth.

Residents in the Helston area reported feeling the quake at about 17:00 BST. No structural damage has been reported.

There are about 15 events of this size or greater a year in the UK, the BGS said.

It said: "A small number of reports have been received from the immediate area by members of the public. One described 'Loud bang from beneath (I was sat on sofa). Windows shook'."