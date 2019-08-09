Image copyright Peony Knight Image caption Surfers are waiting for a decision from organisers at the Boardmasters competition

The surfing competition at Boardmasters has been postponed due to forecast bad weather.

On Wednesday, the music festival was cancelled hours before gates were due to open, after warnings the site would be battered by storms.

However, the surfing event at Fistral Beach, Newquay, has been running for the past two days.

Organisers said "incoming bad weather" meant the competition had been temporarily called off.

Image copyright Peony Knight Image caption British champion surfer Peony Knight (left) said competitors were expecting surfing to restart later

Competitors are currently on the beach awaiting further updates.

British champion surfer Peony Knight said Boardmasters competitors were expecting surfing to restart later as a forecast swell rolls in.

Peony, who is through to the last 16 in the Women's Open event, said: "The swell hasn't kicked in yet, competitors are ready but just waiting.

"It looks as if we'll be surfing over the weekend as long as the waves are manageable."

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected in Cornwall on Friday and going into Saturday, according to the Met Office.

Boardmasters started as a surfing event in 1981.