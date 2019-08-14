Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Dr Geraint Hughes was killed by his wife Marion in 2013

A woman who stabbed her husband to death was not considered a risk to others when granted leave from a mental health unit, an inquest has heard.

GP Geraint Hughes died after being stabbed in the heart while in bed at home near Truro, Cornwall, in November 2013.

His wife Marion subsequently admitted manslaughter and was detained in hospital.

The inquest in Truro heard she had no history of violence.

Mrs Hughes had spells as an inpatient at Longreach House mental health unit in Redruth in August 2012, and again in October 2013.

She killed her husband while on home leave on 15 November.

The court heard Mrs Hughes had severe depression, and anxiety over a range of issues for which there were no grounds, including facing financial ruin and her husband having an affair.

She attended part of the first day of the inquest via a telephone link from her hospital, but declined to ask any questions of witnesses.

'No history'

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Damian Clifford gave evidence and explained his primary concern was the risk Mrs Hughes posed to herself, rather than to her husband.

"There was no history of violence, and nothing in their interactions that crossed my radar and made me consider it. If I could go back I would ask those questions," he said.

"I remember in conversations Mrs Hughes saying Dr Hughes may have been having an affair, but this was one of a package of worries. She was worried about everything.

"It was another worry but didn't feel like something central, which with hindsight it probably was."

The inquest was read a pathologist's report that revealed Mrs Hughes phoned police to report she had killed her husband.

Officers arrived to find her lying in bed next to him, still holding a kitchen knife.

Giving evidence, their son Dr Mark Hughes said his father was "totally dedicated to his wife" and "took great efforts to shield the extent of my mother's illness from me and my brother".

The inquest continues.