Image copyright Family/ Police Image caption Geraint Hughes was stabbed to death by his wife Marion Hughes in 2013

A conclusion of unlawful killing has been reached at the inquest of a GP who was stabbed to death by his wife.

Geraint Hughes was killed by Marion Hughes at their home in Feock, Cornwall in November 2013 while she was on home leave from a mental health unit.

She later admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility and was detained in hospital.

As an interested person she attended the inquest in Truro via video-link, but declined to many any comment.

Acting senior coroner for Cornwall Andrew Cox has written to the Cornwall Partnership Foundation Trust (CPFT) to ask for evidence of improvements that have been made.

These surround arrangements for the continuity of care for patients and the support offered to carers.

'Catastrophic'

Mr Cox said: "I accept the trust has made great strides to improve, but this case is so serious, and the outcome so catastrophic, I want to be reassured everything that can be done has been done."

Speaking outside court, the couple's son Dr Mark Hughes said: "He was an amazing father, always putting others ahead of himself."

"We accept the trust's position that these were exquisitely rare circumstances that it would have been virtually impossible for anyone to predict, but we are pleased to hear that recommendations have been put in place by the coroner, as well as those already enacted by the trust."

Image caption Marion Hughes called the police after stabbing her husband

Mrs Hughes was assessed for the risk she posed to herself, but not for the risk she posed to others, when the decision was made to grant home leave.

The inquest heard how the risk to others is now a mandatory part of any risk assessment.

Mrs Hughes stabbed her husband in the chest as he slept, before calling the police, on 15 November 2013.

Officers found her lying in bed next to him.