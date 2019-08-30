Image copyright Google Image caption The woman in her 50s died after being pulled from the sea near St Keverne on Wednesday

A scuba diver has died after being pulled from the sea off the coast of Cornwall.

An RNLI rescue operation was launched to the Manacles on Wednesday, after a Mayday alert was issued by the dive boat.

A woman in her 50s was pulled from the water near St Keverne, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed.

The woman, who was from Oxfordshire, died after being taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro.

Officers are treating the death as "unexplained", police said.

Falmouth RNLI's all-weather lifeboat and the coastguard helicopter were sent to the scene near the Lizard Peninsula.

Two volunteer lifeboat crews boarded the vessel to give "emergency casualty care" to a "diver in difficulty", an RNLI spokeswoman said.