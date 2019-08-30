Image caption Nine people are on trial at Truro Crown Court in connection with an alleged conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

A barrister at a drugs conspiracy trial has apologised after a juror complained about "degrading and discriminatory" language towards Cornish people.

Defence barrister Ramsay Quaife used the phrase "the Cornish way" three times at Truro Crown Court.

After a juror raised the matter with the judge, Mr Quaife apologised, saying "no offence was intended".

Nine people are on trial in connection with an alleged conspiracy to supply drugs from London to Cornwall.

The man accused of being the ringleader, Jerome Douglas, denies running the drugs operation from his prison cell.

The court heard Mr Douglas knew nothing about it and only spoke to his co-defendants on the phone about matters not related to drugs.

'Offensive'

Other defendants are on trial accused of arranging the travel of young people with a view to exploiting them.

Before Judge Robert Linford started summing up, he read out the juror's note.

The note said the juror felt the language used, and the phrase "the Cornish way", was offensive to people from Cornwall.

In response, Mr Quaife said if any offence was taken "I of course apologise".

Judge Linford stressed the jury should not hold the comments against the defendant in question.

The defendants are accused of involvement in a county lines drugs operation between December 2017 and December 2018.

Members of the group completed more than 60 return journeys in hire cars between east London and Cornwall, the court has heard.

Messages were sent to about 60 known users at a time, who could then reply and place an order. Young people would then be contacted to deliver the heroin or crack cocaine, the jury has been told.

Those on trial are:

Jerome Douglas, who denies conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

John Griffin, 56, from Bodmin, who denies conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and two counts of arranging the travel of another with a view to exploitation

Michael Rowe, 32, from Newquay, who denies conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

Irene Sampson, 65, from St Dennis, who denies conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

Amari Orgill, 22, from Haringey, London, who denies conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and arranging the travel of another with a view to exploitation

Darren Bruce, 50, from Haringey, who denies conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

Connell Bruce, 31, from Haringey, who denies arranging the travel of another with a view to exploitation

Shanice Morrison, 28, from Tottenham, London, who denies conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

An unnamed 17-year old from London who denies conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

The trial continues.