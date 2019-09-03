London-to-Cornwall county lines: Two guilty of conspiracy to supply
Two people who ran a county lines drugs operation between London and Cornwall have been jailed.
John Griffin, 56, from Bodmin, Cornwall, and Shanice Morrison, 28, from Tottenham, London, were found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs by a jury at Truro Crown Court.
More than 200 police officers were involved in the investigation.
Five other people previously admitted the charges. They are due to be sentenced on 11 October.
Det Insp Peter Found, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said the case was "very serious and complex" and sent a clear message to criminals.
Griffin was cleared of two counts of arranging the travel of another with a view to exploitation.
He has been given bail and the judge has ordered pre-sentencing reports.
The verdicts:
- Jerome Douglas, who denied conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, faces a retrial on 2 March after the jury failed to reach a verdict.
- Michael Rowe, 32, from Newquay, was found not guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
- Irene Sampson, 65, from St Dennis, was found not guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
- Amari Orgill, 22, from Haringey, London, was found not guilty of arranging the travel of another with a view to exploitation. He had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
- Darren Bruce, 50, from Haringey, was found not guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
- Connell Bruce, 31, from Haringey, found not guilty of arranging the travel of another with a view to exploitation. He previously admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
- An unnamed 17-year-old, from London, previously admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
- Timon Davis-Blake, 20, from Edmonton, London, previously admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
- Antoinette Bourne, 28, from Hackney, London, previously admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.