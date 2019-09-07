Motorcyclist in 20s dies after crash in east Cornwall
- 7 September 2019
A motorcyclist has died two days after being involved in a crash in east Cornwall.
Officers were called to the incident between two motorcycles on the A374 between Sheviock and Antony at about 15:05 BST on 5 September.
The man in his 20s died in hospital. The other rider, a man also in his 20s, has "serious life-changing injuries", police said.
The road was closed for several hours. Officers are appealing for witnesses.