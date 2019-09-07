Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A374 between Antony and Sheviock

A motorcyclist has died two days after being involved in a crash in east Cornwall.

Officers were called to the incident between two motorcycles on the A374 between Sheviock and Antony at about 15:05 BST on 5 September.

The man in his 20s died in hospital. The other rider, a man also in his 20s, has "serious life-changing injuries", police said.

The road was closed for several hours. Officers are appealing for witnesses.