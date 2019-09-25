Image caption Police were called to Cotehele Quay on the River Tamar on Wednesday morning

The body of a man in his 80s has been found at a National Trust property in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to Cotehele Quay, on the River Tamar between Devon and Cornwall, at about 08:25 BST after the discovery.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it believed the body was that of a man reported missing "only hours earlier" but inquiries were ongoing.

The family of the missing man has been informed.

The National Trust tweeted that police were "currently dealing with an incident at Cotehele" and the quay would "remain closed for the rest of the day".