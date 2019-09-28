Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A395 between Hallworthy and Launceston

A driver has died and a second has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to the A395 at Hallworthy, near Launceston at about 17:30 BST on Friday.

A 45-year-old man, who was driving a blue Mini, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

The male driver of a Lexus was airlifted to Derriford Hospital and his front seat passenger sustained minor injuries.