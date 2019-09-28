Cornwall

Hallworthy crash: Driver dead and a second injured

  • 28 September 2019
A395 Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the A395 between Hallworthy and Launceston

A driver has died and a second has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to the A395 at Hallworthy, near Launceston at about 17:30 BST on Friday.

A 45-year-old man, who was driving a blue Mini, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

The male driver of a Lexus was airlifted to Derriford Hospital and his front seat passenger sustained minor injuries.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites