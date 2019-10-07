Image copyright Google Image caption The road is expected to be closed for a considerable time

A woman has died in a road crash which saw a car collide with a lamp-post.

Police said they were called to St Thomas Road, in Launceston, Cornwall, at about 12:00 BST on Monday.

The female pedestrian, in her 60s and from the town, was treated at the scene but confirmed dead, police said.

The driver of the car was cut free from his vehicle by firefighters. A 20-year-old man from the area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The woman's family had been informed, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Officers added that the road would be closed for a considerable time and motorists should avoid the area.