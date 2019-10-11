Image copyright Police Image caption Adam Robakowski has been jailed for nine years

A man who sexually assaulted a stranger on the street while on holiday has been jailed.

Adam Robakowski, 31, from Sheffield, grabbed and assaulted the woman as she walked home after a night out in Newquay, Cornwall, in June 2016.

He left his girlfriend in their hotel room when he went out in the early hours, for reasons the judge described as "entirely sexual".

Robakowski was jailed for nine years at Truro Crown Court.

In a statement read in court the victim said she had experienced psychosis, paranoia and depression since the attack and would "have to live with paranoia and distrust of men for my whole life".

'Exceptionally dangerous'

Judge Simon Carr said the case was "exceptionally worrying" and described the impact on the victim as "devastating".

He added: "Stranger attacks of this sort are exceptionally rare but those who carry them out are exceptionally dangerous."Robakowski saw the woman as she walked home and attacked her in an isolated part of the town.

The attack only stopped when his car keys and wallet fell out of his pocket and she was able to escape, the court heard.He had left the hotel room at about 05:00, and had been phoning sex workers as he drove around the town.At one point another woman ran home after feeling threatened because he drove his car slowly past her.

A jury found Robakowski guilty of assault by penetration at a trial last month.