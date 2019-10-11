Drugs gang who brought 'misery' to Cornwall jailed
Five members of a county lines drugs gang operating between London and Cornwall have been jailed.
The gang's members supplied thousands of pounds worth of heroin and crack cocaine to almost 100 users.
Connell Bruce, 31, from Haringey, was given the longest sentence, of 11 years and two months, at Truro Crown Court for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
Judge Robert Linford said the gang's drug dealing had led "to misery, harm and even death".
He added: "The evil of these drugs is that they lead to crime being committed by those who are addicted to them so they can fund their habit."
Many of the drugs were sold by young people who had been brought to the county from London.
The judge said it was a "large-scale, well-organised, determined operation" with an estimated 5Kg of drugs transported from London to Cornwall. Deals were advertised using bulk text messages sent from five mobile phone lines - the method the police describe as county lines.The gang used hire cars to bring the drugs to Cornwall, spending more than £7,000 on rentals, as well as more than £6,000 on taxis.
Sentencing:
- Connell Bruce, 31, from Haringey, London, admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - 11 years and two months
- Timon Davis-Blake, 20, from Edmonton, London, admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - seven years and 10 months
- Antionette Bourne, 28, from London, admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - four years and six months
- Amari Orgill, 20, from Haringey, admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - six years
- Shanice Morrison, 27, from Tottenham, London, was previously found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - five years
- John Griffin, 56, from Bodmin, Cornwall, was previously found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - two years suspended for two years
- Unnamed defendant under the age of 18 previously admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - youth rehabilitation order and banned from Cornwall for three months