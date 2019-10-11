Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Connell Bruce, Timon Davis-Blake and Amari Orgill were all jailed for their role in the county lines gang

Five members of a county lines drugs gang operating between London and Cornwall have been jailed.

The gang's members supplied thousands of pounds worth of heroin and crack cocaine to almost 100 users.

Connell Bruce, 31, from Haringey, was given the longest sentence, of 11 years and two months, at Truro Crown Court for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Judge Robert Linford said the gang's drug dealing had led "to misery, harm and even death".

He added: "The evil of these drugs is that they lead to crime being committed by those who are addicted to them so they can fund their habit."

Many of the drugs were sold by young people who had been brought to the county from London.

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Antoinette Bourne and Shanice Morrison were involved in bringing Class A drugs to Cornwall

The judge said it was a "large-scale, well-organised, determined operation" with an estimated 5Kg of drugs transported from London to Cornwall. Deals were advertised using bulk text messages sent from five mobile phone lines - the method the police describe as county lines.The gang used hire cars to bring the drugs to Cornwall, spending more than £7,000 on rentals, as well as more than £6,000 on taxis.

Sentencing: