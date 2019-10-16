Repeat offender 'threw chance in judge's face'

Image copyright Police Image caption The Judge told Jake Campbell he had failed to take an opportunity to "keep out of prison"

A repeat offender given a second chance has been jailed, with the judge who initially spared him from prison saying: "You threw it back in my face".

Jake Campbell, 26, avoided prison after he admitted assaulting an autistic man in Bodmin, Cornwall.

Judge Robert Linford said he had given Campbell an opportunity "to keep out of trouble" but within 15 days he had reoffended.

Campbell was given a 14-month sentence at Truro Crown Court.

The court heard Campbell had attacked Jacob Comertoglu - who suffered badly swollen eyes and a bloodied face - on 17 December last year.

At the time, the defendant was serving a suspended sentence for an earlier offence of wounding.

'No alternative'

Despite this, at a hearing on 8 August, Judge Linford did not jail Campbell, but instead gave him three months to show improved behaviour.

But by 25 August, Campbell was back in court to admit a new charge of being drunk and disorderly.

Image copyright Family Image caption Jacob Comertoglu was left with swollen eyes after being attacked by Campbell

At the latest hearing, Judge Linford told Campbell he was left with "absolutely no alternative" but to activate the suspended sentence for wounding and send him to prison.

"I gave you an opportunity to keep out of trouble and so keep out of prison," he said.

"Within 15 days you threw it back in my face."

Campbell was given 12 months for wounding, two months for common assault and fined £100 for being drunk and disorderly.

He was originally due to be sentenced for the assault on Mr Comertoglu in December.