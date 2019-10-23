Image caption Tulip Ltd is consulting with employees over proposals to close its meat processing facility in Bodmin, Cornwall

A total of 270 jobs are at risk as one of the UK's largest meat processing companies consults over proposals to close its factory in Cornwall.

Tulip Ltd said its site in Bodmin had been "operating at a significant loss for several years" and it was "unsustainable to maintain operations under the existing business model".

The closure of the plant was not a "foregone conclusion", the firm added.

The Unite union said it was "another shock wave" to Cornwall's economy.

Tulip has said it was starting a 45-day consultation over proposals to cease production at the site.

'Another blow'

A company spokesman said: "Tulip Ltd is seeking to galvanise employees, customers and suppliers to come together to agree a viable plan for the sustainable future of the site.

"However, unless we can secure a joint recovery plan with our strategic partners and employees, we cannot continue to operate while making such significant losses."

The consultation is expected to end on 9 December.

Unite regional officer Deborah Hopkins said: "This is another blow for Bodmin. Tulip used to be one of the primary employers in Bodmin and the local community will suffer greatly from these losses just before Christmas."

The union would "welcome" the opportunity to talk to Tulip's management to see what could be done to keep the plant open, she added.

Bodmin has some of the poorest areas in the country and people "will struggle to find work that provides security for their families and an income that will pay the bills", Ms Hopkins said.