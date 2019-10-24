Surfer plays bass guitar in the Newquay waves
A surfer who played his guitar whilst riding waves said he "got a few looks" from other people in the sea.
Jonny Rubin, a bass guitarist often seen busking in Newquay, Cornwall, and known as Dr Funk, completed the feat on Wednesday afternoon.
He said: "I didn't think it would be possible but just wanted to see if it could be done."
The guitar had been sealed using Vaseline and silicone. "I don't know if it will ever work again," he added.
Mr Rubin, originally from Sunderland, said: "I had to paddle with it on my back, but had been thinking all week about how I would swing it around and keep my balance while on the wave.
"But the conditions were perfect and it all fitted into place."
"I got a few looks from other people in the sea but I can't believe how good it turned out," Mr Rubin said.
He now plans to go stand-up paddleboarding using the guitar as a paddle.